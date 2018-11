Beyonce sets off Super Bowl 50 weekend by dropping a new song and video for “Formation.” Of course, both the tune and visual are exclusive to Tidal, but non-members can stream it on the service’s page, too.

Take a listen to (or watch) Bey bragging about rocking Hova’s chains and singing about her origins on “Formation,” and shouting out Red Lobster, right here.

New Orleans is the setting. It’s a groove.

—

Photo: TIDAL