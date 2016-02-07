Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Insist They’re Not Humping Again

Recently, Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose posted a video clip of themselves hugged up on Snapchat. The former couple insist they are just trolling, but they are back to being good friends, though.
Reports TMZ:
It’s hard to believe they haven’t rekindled a romance after posting that Snapchat tongue video. We’re told they knew exactly what people would think … which is why they posted it!
But our sources who are extremely close to both Wiz and Amber tell us the 2 have buried the hatchet and get along as friends for the first time in a long time … but that’s it.
They’re a little offended that Kanye’s taking credit for bringing them together … the whole “common enemy” thing. They say the truce has nothing to do with him. They just realized their son would suffer if they continued their war over him.
Recently, Yeezy and Wiz spoke while Amber and Kim Kardashian also hashed out their issues in person.
Just get back together, and get a room. Does this mean they should send Yeezy a Thank You card?
Photo: screen cap