Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Insist They’re Not Humping Again

Recently, Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose posted a video clip of themselves hugged up on Snapchat. The former couple insist they are just trolling, but they are back to being good friends, though.

Reports TMZ:

It’s hard to believe they haven’t rekindled a romance after posting that Snapchat tongue video. We’re told they knew exactly what people would think … which is why they posted it!

But our sources who are extremely close to both Wiz and Amber tell us the 2 have buried the hatchet and get along as friends for the first time in a long time … but that’s it.

They’re a little offended that Kanye’s taking credit for bringing them together … the whole “common enemy” thing. They say the truce has nothing to do with him. They just realized their son would suffer if they continued their war over him.