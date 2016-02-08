Drake Talks His 1st Pair Of Air Jordans #WEAREJORDAN [VIDEO]

Jordan Brand‘s #WEAREJORDAN features notable Air Jordan members speaking on what that shoe means to them. So it should be no surprise that “Jumpman” rapper, with plenty of OVO Jordans, Drake had plenty to say.

“When me and all my guys are all wearing Jordan we feel like a team,” says Drake, whose pair of Js was the Air Jordan 15s in white and Carolina Blue. “You just have that presence when you walk into a room. It doesn’t matter what we’re doing today, we just came to win.”

Watch Drizzy further elaborate on what Jordan means to him below. Watch Russell Westbrook speak on debuting the Air Jordan XXX on the flip.

—

Photo: Jordan Brand

1 2Next page »