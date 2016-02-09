Ciara Hits Future With $15 Million Lawsuit

The legal tug-of-war between Ciara and Future does not seem to be settling down, this after the singer and mother slapped the Atlanta rapper with a $15 million lawsuit. Ciara says she wants her ex to not only cough up the dough but to never bring up baby Future in a public forum again.

Back in January, the DS2 rapper went on a Twitter tirade aimed at Ciara and mentioned their baby boy together. Future also took digs at his ex’s current beau, Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson in a radio interview last year. Because of that and related instances, Ciara has decided to file the suit and also took umbrage at the fact that Future claimed she denied him visitation.

TMZ reports:

In the suit … obtained by TMZ, Ciara calls out Future for a radio interview in which he discussed a now infamous photo of Wilson pushing Ciara and Future’s son in his stroller. Future said, “She probably set him [Russell] up. You letting them catch that photo. Leave my son out of all the publicity stunts.” Ciara points out several other interviews, but she’s also pissed about her baby daddy’s Twitter rant in January when Future said, “This bitch got control problems … I gotta go through lawyers to see baby future … the f***ery for 15k a month.” In the suit, Ciara says she goes out of her way to make sure Future sees their son — and says they’ve had at least 19 visitations (some spanning several days) since December 2014.

TMZ caught video of Future getting served with papers as he arrived at LAX Airport. The site reports that he never exited his vehicle and left the airport.

Photo: WENN