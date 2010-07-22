50 Cent Registers As A Bone Marrow Donor [Photo]

50 Cent is continuing to do his part to help those in need.

The G-Unit General who lost over 50 pounds for a movie role previously held “Forever Young Day” in his hometown of Jamaica, Queens to promote positive change in youth.

Now 50’s teaming up with the world’s largest bone marrow center to save lives by becoming a donor, making him eligible to help leukemia patients searching for a match.

50 Cent made the announcement on Twitter telling his 2 million plus followers,

“I’m now registered as a bone marrow donor…I signed up and I’m urging all my fans to sign up.Help Save A Life!”



Fifty also shared a picture of himself after swabbing his mouth to become registered in the official “Be The Match Registry.”

To learn how you can register as a bone marrow donor click here.