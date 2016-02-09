Beyoncé Launches Fund To Help The Children Of Flint

After two almost years of going virtually unrecognized in the headlines, Flint, Mich. is getting the attention desperately needed to mend the city’s water crisis. Over the last couple months recordings artists like Big Sean, Diddy, The Game have stepped forward with donations, and Beyoncé’ is the most recent celebrity to attach herself to the cause.

In connection with her Formation World Tour, Bey announced her very own fund to help the people of Flint, and she’s giving fans an opportunity to donate. The Texas native has partnered with the United Way for the latest #BeyGOOD initiative benefiting the Flint Child Health and Development Fund.

From Live Nation:

“True to her life’s work of always giving back, fans will be given the opportunity to participate in Beyoncé’s #BeyGOOD initiative supporting local United Way programs and the continued work surrounding the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. United Way of Genesee County has been at the forefront of distributing thousands of filtration pitchers, faucet mount filters, replacement cartridges and truckloads of water to underserved populations to address immediate needs in Flint Michigan. They are also partnering with the Community Foundation of Greater Flint to create a fund that will address long-term developmental, education, nutrition and health needs of the children affected by the Flint Water Crisis.”

Members of the #BeyHive can follow Beyoncé’ on Twitter for more information.

Tickets for the Formation World Tour go on sale next Monday (Feb. 15). The tour kicks off April 27 in Miami.

—

Photo: WENN