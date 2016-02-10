Drake Puts Up Views From The 6 Billboards In Toronto [Photos]

It’s not quite April, but Drake‘s Views From The 6 promotional rollout is underway in the Canadian superstar’s hometown of Toronto. All throughout the city, advertisements teasing the record have appeared in various places and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Toronto is hosting the 2016 NBA All-Star Weekend event, and it’s clear that OVO Sound has timed their promotion of Views From The 6 to coincide with the arrival of the media and bevy of stars there to take in the festivities. The excitement around Drake’s return home and the All-Star weekend has even overtaken businesses in the city.

Billy Bishop Airport, the main airport for the region, shared photos of the advertisements that popped up there via Twitter. Mentioning in the tweet that the “#6God just landed,” the airport’s social media team was on point with the #vft6″ hashtag at the ready.

Drake got the social media hype machine going as well on his Instagram page, which showed the construction of a gigantic white billboard simply adorned with “VIEWS” in bold black letters. That’s power right there.

Do you think Drake is going to drop a new heater for the weekend? See more Views From The 6 ad placements on the flip.

Photo: Twitter

