Kanye West Says He Made Taylor Swift “Famous,” Denies It’s A Diss

Taylor Swift copped a mention from Kanye West on a new track called “Famous” where he takes credit for her career. West played new music during his visually extravagant Yeezy Season 3 production/TLOP listening session at Madison Square Garden yesterday.

On “Famous” he spits, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b*tch famous.”

Sounds pretty shady but it’s not a diss, says Mr. West himself.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/698145869720371200

Swift’s publicist says he’s lying, TMZ reports. “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that b*tch famous.'”

Seven years ago, West famously ruined Swifts MTV VMAs win by snatching the mic from her and proclaiming Beyonce’s the true winner in the music video category.

Swift was looked at as the defenseless golden girl in the media, wile West was portrayed as the egotistical crazy guy who hopped on stage and killed her moment.

They squashed the drama at last years’ VMAs, which makes it even more ironic that Yeezy is getting hate for something he said about Swift.

It’s like 2009 all over again.

Hit the flip for more of his explanation and a response from Swift’s brother.

