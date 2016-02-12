Dr. Dre Set To Star In Apple’s 1st Original TV Series

Not that Dr. Dre needs to add more projects to pad his extremely successful career, but the Aftermath mogul is set to star in Apple’s first original scripted television series. The series, Vital Signs, will feature the Compton, Calif native but details are expectedly scant so far regarding the top-secret project.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reports:

Multiple sources say the 50-year-old mogul is starring in and executive producing his own six-episode vehicle, dubbed Vital Signs, and the production is being bankrolled by Apple. The series likely will be distributed via Apple Music, the company’s subscription streaming site, but it’s not clear if Apple TV, the iTunes store or other Apple platforms (or even a traditional television distributor) will be involved. Apple and a rep for Dre declined to comment. Those who have seen descriptions of the Dr. Dre show say it is billed as semi-autobiographical, with each episode focusing on a different emotion and how Dre’s character deals with it. Sources say that Sam Rockwell and Mo McCrae (Murder in the First) are among the additional cast. While technically a half-hour, the show is not a comedy. Instead, it is described as a dark drama with no shortage of violence and sex. In fact, an episode filming Monday and Tuesday this week featured an extended orgy scene. Sources tell THR that naked extras simulated sex in a mansion in the Bird Streets neighborhood of Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills. (Dre’s wife Nicole Young was on set to witness the shenanigans, one insider says.)

THR reports that longtime music director Paul Hunter is behind the lens for the series and serves as an executive producer. Empire co-executive producer and writer Robert Munic will write all six episodes and all of them will be immediately available for streaming as is the current model these days.

As of this writing, Apple does not have a TV or film studio in place. Dr. Dre is said to be the brains behind the project and initially brought the idea to Interscope boss, Jimmy Iovine.

Congratulations to the good doctor!

Photo: WENN