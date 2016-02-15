Rhymefest Cuts Professional Ties With Kanye West

Rhymefest was an instrumental figure in providing his longtime friend Kanye West with songwriting and production assistance over the years. Over the weekend, however, the Chicago rapper and activist announced via Twitter that he has cut professional ties with West last month and is worried about his mental state.

On Feb. 12, Twitter user @JakeChatty tweeted, I wish @RHYMEFEST was co-writer of #KanyeWest ‘s Twitter & media statements. Worked with the music, should work with the other stuff, right?”

The rapper, also known as Che Smith, responded with, “[M]y brother needs help, in the form of counseling. Spiritual & mental. He should step away from the public & yesmen & heal.”

Another fan tweeted to Rhymefest asking why isn’t he helping West get back on track. He responded with, “I love my brother. I pray for his health not our entertainment.”

The connection between Smith and West goes back to when the pair were children, and that closeness extended into their professional musical careers. Smith also helped co-found West’s youth-focused non-profit, Donda’s House, which assists at-risk children via art, music, fashion and other creative means.

West has yet to publicly respond to Smith’s Twitter statements.

—

Photo: WENN