Terrace Martin “Valdez Off Crenshaw,” Travi$ Scott “Uber Everywhere (Remix)” & More | Wired Tracks 2.16.16

With his saxophone and production skills in tow, Terrace Martin’s musical acumen has aided a list of artists from Snoop Dogg to Kendrick Lamar to YG to Travi$ Scott. Like his collaborative work, his solo material is not to be slept on.

Today, Martin premiered his new track, “Valdez Off Crenshaw,” this afternoon on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. The Los Angeles native’s musicianship is on full display, as he plays the sax alongside a list of undoubtedly familiar instrumentalist.

“Valdez Off Crenshaw” will appear on Martin’s forthcoming album Velvet Portraits, due to release later this year. Stream the song in Wired Tracks below, along with Travi$ Scott’s “Uber Everywhere” freestyle (the unauthorized release of which sparked Scott to blackout on Twitter).

