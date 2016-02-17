Even Kim Kardashian Can’t Stand Kanye West’s Twitter Fingers

Kanye West has been a Twitter fiend the last month or so—going on rants that have generated both hype for his new album and messy publicity (see: Amber Rose booty play reveals), too. One person who has grown tired of Yeezy’s Twitter fingers is his wife Kim Kardashian.

Reports People:

A source tells PEOPLE that, while “Kim is a very supportive wife” and “rarely complains,” she’s not a fan of the social media sagas. Though Kim keeps a level head about most of her husband’s eccentric behavior, says the source: “What causes friction in the marriage, however, is Kanye’s compulsive tweeting. Kim can’t stand it. She is all for self-promotion, but doesn’t approve of Twitter drama.”

So much irony.

When Kim Kardashian thinks you should fall back on social media, you’re probably way past OD’ing. Just saying.

—

Photo: Instaram