Even Kim Kardashian Can’t Stand Kanye West’s Twitter Fingers

Kanye West has been a Twitter fiend the last month or so—going on rants that have generated both hype for his new album and messy publicity (see: Amber Rose booty play reveals), too. One person who has grown tired of Yeezy’s Twitter fingers is his wife Kim Kardashian.
Reports People:
A source tells PEOPLE that, while “Kim is a very supportive wife” and “rarely complains,” she’s not a fan of the social media sagas.
Though Kim keeps a level head about most of her husband’s eccentric behavior, says the source: “What causes friction in the marriage, however, is Kanye’s compulsive tweeting. Kim can’t stand it. She is all for self-promotion, but doesn’t approve of Twitter drama.”
So much irony.
When Kim Kardashian thinks you should fall back on social media, you’re probably way past OD’ing. Just saying.
