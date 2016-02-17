Hear Kanye West’s SNL Meltdown [LISTEN]

Remember when Kanye West allegedly had a meltdown behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live where he threatened to bail on the live performance? Not only did it actually happen, there is audio of the incident.

Yeezy can be heard boasting that he’s 50% more influential than Paul the Apostle, Pablo Picasso and Pablo Escobar, and slandering Taylor Swift—after noting that SNL somehow messed up the stage he was to perform on.

Reports Page Six:

In an audio clip exclusively obtained by Page Six, Kanye can be heard repeatedly yelling at “SNL” production staff, “Don’t f–k with me,” before branding Swift — who he claims on his new album he made famous — a “fake ass”. Then the hotheaded rapper went on to proclaim that he is “50 percent more influential” than legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, Pablo Picasso, Paul the Apostle — who was handpicked by Christ to deliver the gospel — and even the notorious drug runner Pablo Escobar. Kanye can be heard ranting, “Are they f—–g crazy? Whoa by 50 percent [I am more influential than] Stanley Kubrick, Picasso, Apostle Paul, f—–g Picasso and Escobar. By 50 percent more influential than any other human being. Don’t f–k with me. Don’t f–k with me. Don’t f–k with me. By 50 percent dead or alive, by 50 percent for the next 1,000 years. Stanley Kubrick, ‘Ye.” The rapper went on a bizarre tirade just minutes before last Saturday’s live show hosted by Melissa McCarthy. We’re told Kanye was upset that staffers ripped up some shiny flooring from his set because it was reflecting the stage lights, creating a confusing effect with the video wall behind him.

Really, we should all be discussing Kanye West’s new The Life of Pablo album. Instead, he’s doing a commendable job of getting the public to talk about everything but the actual music thanks to his Twitter and real life antics.

Listen to the rant below. It sounds like it has been edited, but it’s gonna be tough to blame all the vitriol on cutting and pasting.

Photo: NBC screen cap