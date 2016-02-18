A$AP Mob Drops 2 Tracks For Wavy Wednesday | Wired Tracks 2.18.16

As promised, A$AP Mob continued their Wavy Wednesdays campaign with the release of two new tracks from within the camp.

The first song, “Lords Never Worry,” references the title of the Mob’s 2012 compilation album and features A$AP Twelvyy rapping alongside his partners in rhyme A$AP Nast and A$AP Rocky. The second release comes courtesy of A$AP Ferg, who waxes poetics over O.T. Genasis’ booming street single “Cut It.”

Stream both A$AP Mob tunes in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find Kanye West’s “We Still Love Kanye” freshly re-wrapped with a beat from producer !llmind, a new release from J. Dilla’s upcoming album The Diary, and more.

https://soundcloud.com/rosevillemusicgroup/llmind-x-kanye-west-we-still-love-kanye

!llmind & Kanye West – “We Still Love Kanye”

J Dilla – “The Introduction”

Yo Gotti ft. Lil Wayne – “Bible”

G Herbo – “Izzo (Freestyle)”

Mayer Hawthorne – “Love Like That”

King Mez – “Changed”

Mayhem Lauren – “Teen Spirit”

https://soundcloud.com/quentinmiller/druncc-freestyle

Quentin Miller – “Druncc… (Freestyle)”

Soulja Boy ft. Lil Yachty & Rich The Kid – “Snapchat”

Gillie Da Kid ft. Boosie Badazz – “I’m Da Man”

Allan Kingdom ft. Kevin Abstract – “The Potion”