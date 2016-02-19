Noah “40” Shebib On Drake’s New Album: “It’s Going To Be What Everybody Expects”

There are plenty of people who would love to hear Drake strictly rapping, or mostly rapping, on his new album, Views From The 6. But, it’s not going to happen.

Drizzy’s longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib revealed that the Toronto rapper actually wanted to drop more bars, but doing so would alienate too many of his fans.

“After ‘Nothing Was the Same,’ Drake was like, ‘I want to do a rap project,'” 40 told the New York Times. “He wanted to do what all the other rappers get to do.”

However, “We have other fans we need to satisfy,” added 40.

As for the new album that he’s fine tuning for its Spring release, Shebib says it’s what you should accustomed to from Drake, with new sounds and styles, too.

“It’s going to be what everybody expects and wants from Drake and from us,” Shebib told the NYT. “A lot of introspection, very vivid. He’s discovering new flows, new cadences, new patterns.”

Views From The 6 is due in stores sometime in April.

Photo: Instagram