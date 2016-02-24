Kanye West Debuts “Closest Thing To Einstein” At Yo Gotti Party, Calls Jay Z God [VIDEO]

If Kanye West is in the building, make sure you have an aux chord handy. During Yo Gotti’s album release party at 1Oak in Los Angeles, Yeezy debuted a new track called “Closest Thing To Einstein” that features Sampha.

Yeezy spits bars about being off the wall like Michael Jackson and being super influential. By the way he’s bopping his head, he totally believes everything he kicks.

West also grabbed the mic to address Taylor Swift (he swears he told her about “Famous” and she was cool with it) and TIDAL (he called Jay Z “God”) because, of course he would (see on the flip). He was also adamant that Amber Rose didn’t stick a finger up his rectum, okay?

This means Kanye West gotta be on a new Yo Gotti track soon, right?

[H/T Nah Right]

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »