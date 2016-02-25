Diddy Launches Girls Clothing Collection Inspired By Daughters

Sean “Diddy” Combs is launching a clothing collection for young girls inspired by his three daughters; Jessie, D’Lila and Chance. The girls clothing, SJGirls, is part of his award-winning Sean John line.

Reports the New York Daily News:

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper says he’ll work alongside the three girls on the new clothing line — which serves as the first-ever girls collection in his popular Sean John clothing brand’s history.

“I am beyond thrilled to work with my girls on this new endeavor and I look forward in watching them grow with this project,” Diddy said in a statement. “They are young dreamers and will serve as an inspiration to girls everywhere.”

The new Sean John Girls collection, which is slated to arrive in Macy’s department stores and online later this month, will feature a wide variety of vibrant shirts, shorts, dresses and jackets, ranging from $35 to $100.

Pieces in the upcoming line include rocker moto jackets, pastel skirts and lively colored dresses. The young girls’ apparel will be offered in sizes 7-16.