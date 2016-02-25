CLOSE
Future Launches Emoji Line Featuring Gucci Flip-Flops

With Fetty Wap, The Game, and more launching a line of emojis, it was only a matter a time before another rapper jumped on the tech craze. Future is the latest to release his very own personalized emoticons for Apple’s iPhone.

The key to a good emoji is structuring the digital stickers to your personality/persona. Future’s emoji line feels pretty personal with nods to his Atlanta roots, various hats and sneakers, strippers (?) making out, and the infamous Gucci flip-flops.

He also threw in some emojis of jewerly, cars, champagne, dirty Sprite, the Haitian and American flags, and more drugs.

Click here to download the Future Emoji.

