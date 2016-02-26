President Obama, J. Cole To Appear At DNC Fundraiser On SXSW Weekend

President Barack Obama and J. Cole will be the special guests of a Democratic National Committee fundraising event during SXSW weekend in Austin, Texas. The event will be hosted by will.i.am and Will “Whurley” Hurley of Honest Dollar.

As reported by VIBE, President Obama and J.Cole will be the big features for the affair, which kicks off on March 11. To get in the building, it’s going to cost you $250, and the next level up will be $500. If you want to get a photo next to the president, that’ll run you $10,000 and if you’re balling, $33,400 gets you a co-host seat.

Hurley, the founder and CEO of the employee retirement company Honest Dollar, posted a tweet with details of the event and a link to RSVP.

The DNC is the governing body of the Democratic Party and is in support of elected party members and candidates nationwide. The DNC also hosts the Democratic National Convention to announce its candidate for the presidential race, which will be announced this year.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is the chair of the DNC.

Photo: WENN