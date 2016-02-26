50 Cent v. Ebro Darden v. Taxstone Beef Erupts On The Internets

Thank God it’s Friday, unless you’re currently embroiled in a war of words and finger pointing. 50 Cent, Hot 97’s Ebro Darden and Taxstone (of Tax Season fame) are slandering each other on social media because of personal slights, general dislike of each other and the state of New York Hip-Hop.

To catch you up—this particular animus seems to have started when Ebro pinned part of the blame on NYC Hip-Hop’s alleged malaise (look it up) on 50 Cent. Ebro mentioned that 50 coming for Ja Rule divided the city and crippled…well, you really don’t care about that.

What matters here is that Fif was not appreciative of the implications and posted a pic of Ebro with a caption noting that it was actually him being the program director at Hot 97, and the lack of support for NYC artists, that was the issue.

To this, Ebro responded rather diplomatically, noting the support he’s given G-Unit in the past and inviting 50 to the station. Not for the fade, for an interview, you rabble rousers.

Nevertheless, 50 responded with more grammatically suspect vitriol.

Taxstone—whose had issues with Ebro in the past and obviously, currently—also entered the fray. He accused Ebro of hating on him by trying to have him suspended from Viacom (he appears on MTV2’s Uncommon Sense) and generally having suspect taste in music.

Can’t we all just get along?

See more commentary from Ebro and slander on the following pages. Let’s try to keep it civil and avoid fades, lawsuits, suspensions and other such f*ckery, fellas.

