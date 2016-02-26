Bas Delivers 2 New Heaters, Lil Wayne “Trouble,” & More | Wired Tracks 2.26.16

With his Too High Too Riot album set to release March 4, Dreamville’s Bas returns with a pair of audible delights for fans listening pleasure.

“Matches,” a track featuring production by Dreamville’s in house secret weapon Ron Gilmore and vocals from The Hics, finds a much wiser Bas reflecting on social injustices and his own growth in one fell swoop.

Clearly more experienced, having developed his rapping and song making ability by leaps and bounds, the Queens wordsmith’s development is even more clear on “Clouds Never Get Old.” Produced by by Ogee Handz and DikC, the song samples Aaliyah’s “Never Comin’ Back.”

Stream both of Bas’ latest releases in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Lil Wayne – “Trouble”

J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League – “I Love Kanye (Remix)”

Tory Lanez – “Uber Everywhere (Remix)”

Chevy Woods – And the Story Goes

Tunji Ige Feat. ILOVEMAKONNEN – “Don’t Do Too Much”

Harvey Stripes ft. Yo Gotti – “For Real”

Maffew Ragazino ft. KXNG Crooked – “Gouda (Remix)”

Project Pat – Street God Mixtape

Young Scooter – “Cut It (Remix)”

https://soundcloud.com/yomoxie/on-my-mind-feat-pusha-t

Moxie Raia ft. Pusha T – “On My Mind”