Zeds Deads ft. Freddie Gibbs “Back Home,” JMSN “Cruel Intentions,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.1.16

Toronto-based Electronic duo Zeds Dead is readying a new album, due to release later this year via their new Deadbeats label. Today (Mar. 1), they return with “Back Home,” a song featuring Freddie Gibbs.

Premiered by Pitchfork, the track is further proof that Gangsta Gibbs is a chameleon with the ability eviscerate any track thrown in his direction.

Stream “Back Home” in Wired Tracks below, where recordings from JMSN, Lil Durk, Kilo Kish, and more also appear.

Photo: Instagram

