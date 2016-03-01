CLOSE
Zeds Deads ft. Freddie Gibbs “Back Home,” JMSN “Cruel Intentions,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.1.16

Toronto-based Electronic duo Zeds Dead is readying a new album, due to release later this year via their new Deadbeats label. Today (Mar. 1), they return with “Back Home,” a song featuring Freddie Gibbs.

Premiered by Pitchfork, the track is further proof that Gangsta Gibbs is a chameleon with the ability eviscerate any track thrown in his direction.

Stream “Back Home” in Wired Tracks below, where recordings from JMSN, Lil Durk, Kilo Kish, and more also appear.

Photo: Instagram

JMSN – “Cruel Intentions”

Lil Durk – “Ain’t Did Sh*t For Me”

https://soundcloud.com/statikselekt/i-hate-the-new-kanye-statik-selektah-x-green-lantern-remix

Statik Selektah & DJ Green Lantern – “I Hate The New Kanye”

Waka Flocka – “Wakapella”

B.o.B & Scotty ATL – Live & Direct

Tunji Ige – “Black James Bond”

Kilo Kish – Reflections In Real Time

Russ – “Davidson”

Asaad – “I’m So MF Blessed/Praise Me”

Asaad , dj green lantern , jmsn , lil durk , russ , Scotty , Statik Selektah

