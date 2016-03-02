Iggy Azalea Talks Azealia Banks Beef, “Difficult” 2015 & More

Iggy Azalea didn’t have the greatest 2015, which was impacted by beef and public draggings via social media. In an attempt to dust herself off and reinvent, the Aussie rap star sat down with Elle Canada and discussed several topics including her clash with Azealia Banks, Papa John’s and much more.

Azalea is gearing up for her second LP, Digital Distortion, but is entering 2016 with a new outlook on life. With an upcoming marriage to Los Angeles Lakers star Nick Young on the table, the “Fancy” artist took a lot of lumps last year but seems to have learned from the experience.

Elle Canada writes:

If you could redo anything from 2015, would you?

“Umm, yeah…of course. If I could, I would Men in Black memory-erase 2015, I totally would—that would be amazing! Oh, God, there are so many things. I think the Azealia Banks thing is what really started it all. We don’t like each other on a personal level, and that has gone on for many years—before the Black Lives Matter incident happened. So when I dismissed her, people started to think that I dismissed the whole movement, but I wasn’t trying to dismiss Black Lives Matter—I was trying to dismiss her because it’s our personal shit. I don’t think the subject matter of her tweet was invalid; I just think it was emotionally charged and driven by something else, and the whole thing got so misconstrued. I just wish I had acknowledged the issue head-on because it made people think I don’t care about what’s going on socially and what’s happening in America, and I do care. Even though I still hate Azealia Banks, I wish I had said it in a way that didn’t make people think I was oblivious to the movement. And I wish I hadn’t gotten into a fight with Papa John’s!”

So will you be talking about these types of social issues moving forward?

“I think it’s important for music to reflect what is going on socially and for there to be those kinds of voices within the industry. But I want to be that person you can listen to for four minutes and not think about that stuff at all, and it’s important to have that too…. I’m not going to suddenly start rapping about political matters; it’s just not what I do. There are other great people who do that, like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. I’m not here to offer that commentary, but that doesn’t mean I don’t care. I don’t think everyone has to be everything—like, does Katy Perry have to start making songs about politics? I think it’s good to still be able to have a little fun.”