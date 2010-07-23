Foxy Brown Speaks On Arrest, Could Get 7 Years In Prison

Foxy Brown is speaking on her recent arrest for violating an order of protection.

As previously reported the rapper was arrested Wednesday for after getting into an altercation and “mooning” a neighbor she was banned from having contact with after a 2007 incident with a Blackberry.

Now the rapper took to her Twitter to speak on the situation and thanked fans for their support.

Speaking to her 17,000 plus followers she tweeted:

“My whole family behind me! Luv yall too, thanks for the bulletproof support damn, yall ride harder than I thought!”

Foxy also says there was onslaught of papparazi inside the Brooklyn court house where she pled not guilty to criminal contempt, public lewdness, menacing and harassment and assured fans that she’d still give a scheduled performance at New York’s B.B.Kings Blues Club and Grille Sunday.

“Brooklyn courthouse was a zoo!!! Bout’ a 100 paparazzi tryna flick up Foxy! I luv u mommy, my lil’ brother Mouse, my man, my girl Moni…I continue to give it to GOD, I’m home baby!!!! Bum bitches aint’ stop nothin’! Sunday, LIVE on stage and I’m stuntin’!”

If convicted Foxy faces up to 7 years in jail.