Kanye West Clowns Deadmau5, Tweets Collegrove Album Cover

We’re only two days into March and Kanye West’s Twitter fingers are still furiously active. Yeezy did 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne the favor of tweeting their new collab album’s cover and also found the time to slander producer Deadmau5.

As for 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s Collegrove, Yeezy posted the cover, which is a mix of the Hairweave Killer’s face and Tunechi’s tattoos. It’s due out this Friday (March 4).

As for Deadmau5, the producer called Yeezy a “d*ck” because it seems like the “Highlights” rapper uses the Pirate Bay to cop illegal copies of production software. To this, Kanye West retorted by asking Deadmau5 about the nuances of rocking that big ass helmet/headdress whenever he’s performing.

West even asked “Dead-mow-five” if he can play his daughter’s birthday party, as Minnie Mouse. Yeah, it’s lit.

Peep the Collegrove cover below, and Yeezy clowning Deadmau5 on the flip. What is good with the Pirate Bay, though? So far: trolling.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/705045482872016896

—

Photo: screen cap

1 2 3Next page »