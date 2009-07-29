50 Cent and DJ Whoo Kid Set to Star in New Film

50 is making his rounds in the world of Hollywood, this time taking on another big screen role. DJ Whoo Kid confirmed via Twitter that he and the G Unit General are featured in a new movie called Morning Glory with Diane Carol and Harrison Ford. Whoo Kid posted a picture to his Twitter page with himself and Diane Keaton, with a caption that read:

“Catch Whoo Kid in the film Morning Glory featuring Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton, coming soon with 50 Cent! Here we are on set which wrapped up today! Pow! What a cool chick!”

Morning Glory also features Rachel McAdams and Jeff Goldblum. It tells the story of a TV news producer’s perils played by McAdams. Diane Keaton will play the role of her boss. Other G Unit members are rumored to be in the film as well but have not yet been confirmed.

50 also made recent headlines after landing a lead role in the upcoming recreation of the horror film, “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The film stars himself and Forest Whitaker. The film is set to be a classic adaptation of Dr. Henry Jekyll’s fight to ward off his alter ego, Dr. Hyde. It is directed by Abel Ferrara and produced by Luc Roeg.

In related news, the G-Unit DJ has fired back (sort of) at some remarks Jay-Z made that he feels were directed at him in Jigga’s lackluster single “D.O.A. (Death Of Autotune). Whoo Kid took offense to Jay spitting:

“Stop your blood clot crying/ The kid the dog everybody dying/ No lyin, your n*ggas’ jeans too tight/ Your colors too bright, your voice too light.”

This might be a reach fellas but Shade 45 DJ’s Mandog and Whoo Kid felt the “The Kid” and “The Dog” lines were aimed at them.

Here’s DJ Whoo Kid’s response: