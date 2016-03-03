Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz “Gotta Lotta,” Royce Da 5’9″ “Tabernacle,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.3.16

After promising a collaborative tape, which drops on Friday (March 4), Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz debut a new track called “Gotta Lotta.”

Premiered by Zane Lowe via Beats 1 Radio, this is the kind of multipurpose record that will motivate you in the gym, sound great in the club, and have you acting out of character in your car.

Stream “Gotta Lotta” below in Wired Track in advance of ColleGrove releasing tomorrow. There, you’ll also find new heat from Royce Da 5’9″, A$AP Ferg’s new Migos-assisted cut, and more.

—

Photo: YouTube

—

Royce Da 5’9″ – “Tabernacle”

A$AP Rocky ft. Migos – “Trap Anthem”

Jadakiss ft. Nino Man – “Sorry (Remix)”

Jack Garratt ft. Anderson .Paak – “Worry”

https://soundcloud.com/acehood/x-change-beast-mix-1

Ace Hood – “X-Change (Remix)”

https://soundcloud.com/officialbwa/6-og-boobie-black-ft-kevin-gates-and-beanie-sigel-get-gangsta

OG Boobie Black ft. Kevin Gates & Beanie Sigel – “Get Gangsta”

Bodega Bamz – “Disney World On Acid”

Joey Fattz – ill Call You Tomorrow

Samiyam ft. Action Bronson – “Mr. Wonderful”

AG Da Coroner ft. Bodega Bamz – “I95”

https://soundcloud.com/1amvibes/madeintyo-ft-shake-fame-yesjulz-exclusive

Madeintyo ft. Shake – “Fame”