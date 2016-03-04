Beyoncé Releases Behind The Scenes Flicks From Super Bowl 50 [Photos]

Now that the controversy has died down, Beyoncé is giving another view of her Super Bowl 50 halftime performance with Coldplay and Bruno Mars. Queen Bey posted behind a stream of behind the scenes flicks on Tumblr Thursday (March 3).

The BTS images included photos from rehearsals and the day of the big show, as well as candids with daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Mars, Bey’s dance troop, and her mother Tina Knowles made the cut of throwback images.

Photo: Tumblr

