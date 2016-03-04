Lil Wayne Says He & Chance The Rapper Are Cooking Up A Track

The pairing of Lil Wayne and Chance The Rapper happened previously in 2013 with the track “You Song” from Weezy’s Dedication 5 project. The Young Money captain recently announced that he and the Chicago star will join forces once more for another collaborative track.

Wayne announced the news via the new streaming app, LiVideo, as reported by HotNewHipHop:

Lil Wayne took to a new live streaming platform called LiVideo, last night, where he revealed that he’s working on a feature for Chance– this isn’t the first time the two have collabed, you’ll recall Chance appeared on one of the strongest records off Dedication 5, “You Song.” Wayne tells the viewers during his live stream, “Right now Im on the studio bus, I’m working on a feature song for Chance The Rapper, shout out Chance The Rapper.” Wayne promises he’ll be live streaming nightly on this app. For those unfamiliar with the app, that’s probably because it literally just launched two days ago, but it’s strong enough to include Curren$y, Joe Budden, Sway Calloway and of course Weezy as some of the celebrities that are already using the app (although it’s not limited to music, you’ll find celebrities from all walks of life on it). The app is a forum where artists will be breaking news, rants, clearing up rumors, conducting Q&A sessions and more. You’ll be able to unlock all this content for 99 cents a month, as a user, however, if you want to stream yourself you have to build up a following– of over 100k.

Check this link if you want to try out LiVideo. Watch Lil Wayne’s Chance The Rapper collab announcement in the clip below.

Photo: screen cap