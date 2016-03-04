Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys’ 5-Year-Old Son Egypt Produced Kendrick Lamar Song

For Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, most probably expected that their son, Egypt, would pick up on some of their musical talents. But few would expect that a 5-year-old boy would produce a track for Kendrick Lamar of all people.

Proud Papa Swizz took to Instagram to make mention of the fact that Egypt produced the track “2014-2016″ from K-Dot’s latest untitled and unmastered release.

This is the best Dad moment everrrrr!!! Congrats to my son Egypt for producing his 1st track on this amazing Kendrick Album. [H]e’s only 5yrs old wowwwwwww @aliciakeys look at our lil guy baby #blessingsonblessings thx #Kendrick for investing in the future !!! Track 7,” read the caption from a photo Swizz shared to Instagram.

He then showed a clip of his son working on the track, and stating that he didn’t assist him in any way for the song.

Pretty impressive, right?

Check out Swizz Beatz gushing over his beat-making prodigy in the photo and clip below.

—

Photo: Instagram