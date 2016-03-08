Amber Rose Dating Terrence Ross Of The Toronto Raptors

It looks like Amber Rose may have another notch in her belt (no sexism). Wiz Khalifa’s baby mama is reportedly dating Toronto Raptors small forward, and former NBA Slam Dunk champion, Terrence Ross.

Reports Page Six:

Medium Tyler Henry was right after all! Amber Rose is dating Toronto Raptors basketball player Terrence Ross, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The model and athlete just recently started seeing each other.

“They’re hanging out,” an insider tells Us of the potential new couple. “It’s only been a few weeks.”

Their friendship comes after E!’s Hollywood Medium star Henry, 20, told Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend on the February 21 episode of his show that she would meet a man with a “T” name.