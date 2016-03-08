9 Things We Learned From Kevin “Coach K” Lee On Arbiters Of A&R

If you don’t roll in certain underground music and industry circles then Kevin “Coach K” Lee is someone you’ve probably never heard of. But, best believe he’s someone who’s been a part of your music life without you even knowing it, which is why the Arbiters of A&R podcast couldn’t have picked a worthier subject.

The owner of the Quality Control Music label that boasts a roster consisting of the Migos, OG Maco, Rich The Kid and Young Greatness has been influencing the trap music movement almost since its inception. Having managed the likes of Young Jeezy, Rocko, Gucci Mane, and more recently, Lil Yachty, Coach K’s fingerprints have been all over the Southern hustle music scene.

Just don’t confuse his Quality Control Music venture as just a “trap label,” though, as the Indiana native is determined to have QCM acts as the medium which brings music from all aspects of life to the masses. But for now trap music is what’s on the menu.

Check out 9 things we learned from Coach K on the the Arbiters of A&R podcast.

—

Photo: Instagram

