50 Cent Reaches Bankruptcy Deal While Trolling On Instagram

Curtis Jackson, better known to the rest of us as rapper 50 Cent, has been enduring an ongoing battle with creditors due to his recent bankruptcy filing. The business mogul dodged a bullet by reaching a deal with his creditors on Wednesday, but that still hasn’t stopped the Queens native from his comical trolling on Instagram.

As reported by the New York Daily News, Jackson made a deal that could absolve him of the debt he owes, according to statements delivered by his attorneys in a Hartford, Conn. court yesterday (Mar. 9). Despite his good legal fortune, Fif couldn’t resist trolling it up on the ‘Gram as he’s done in times past. Just after the court hearing, Jackson appeared on Instagram with stacks of cash appearing from his pants.

NYDN reports:

Under the pact — which still has to be approved by a federal judge — the entertainer, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, could pay his biggest creditors as much as 74% of what he owes them. That includes a $6 million settlement with Lastonia Leviston, the Florida woman who sued him for putting her private sex tape on the Internet in order to attract people to his website. A Manhattan jury awarded her $7 million last year for the pain that he caused her; Jackson would abandon his right to his appeal of that verdict as part of the agreement. The good news for Jackson was offset by a two and a half hour hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Ann Nevins who heard arguments on whether she should order a more detailed investigation into Jackson’s finances. “You came to this court for help,” Nevins said. “You asked for a second chance.”

Naturally, 50 Cent’s Internet antics came into play and was mentioned during his court hearing. Jackson has claimed that the bundles of cash he’s been seen with online was fake and was only used to maintain his image as a top-reigning mogul.

—

Photo: Instagram