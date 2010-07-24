Waka Flocka Talks Fans And Critics & Why Rap is Important [Video]

Waka Flocka Flame sat down in an interview to discuss his influences in the game and how he became a rapper.

In an interview with Real Talk NY, Waka states that anger and a need to express himself drove him to Hip-Hop.

“I was angry,” Waka said in the interview. “I needed a way to express myself and rapping was it.”

In addition to discussing his motivation for jumping into the game, Waka Flocka also reveals that people have the wrong depiction when it comes to his intelligence.

“I think the biggest misconception people have about me is the fact they think I’m stupid,” Waka continued. “The look at me and think I am the typical down south rapper and you know what that’s good because then they are surprised when I bust they A$$.”

Waka also states that the opinion of critics really don’t matter.

“When I hear what people say, it really goes in one ear and out the other,” Waka added. “I really don’t care, so if you don’t like me, f**k you.”

Check out the interview: