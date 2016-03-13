CLOSE
Lil Wayne Pours Champagne On His Galaxy S7, Chills With Wesley Snipes [VIDEO]

One of the perks of the new Samsung Galaxy S7 phones is that they’re water resistant. Lil Wayne puts the smartphone to the test in a spot that finds him pouring champagne on his device. 

Tunechi also put the phone in his fish tank. Of course the phone still works, but that’s a waste of some good bubbly, though.

But even cooler, Lil Wayne kicks it with Wesley Snipes in a pair of commercials for Samsung’s products including the Gear VR.

Watch the commercials below and on the flip.

