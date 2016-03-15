Amber Rose Clarifies Beyoncé Comparison, Gets Dragged Anyway [Photos]

The Bey Hive is in formation stinging Amber Rose into possible oblivion for comparing herself to their queen. In the latest attempt at keeping her name in the circle of nonsense, Rose questioned why Bey doesn’t receive the same criticism for being “half-naked” as she and Kim Kardashian.

Immediately, it seems curious that Rose continues to bring up Kardashian (she did an eye-opening interview with Nightline about her last week), when the reality star doesn’t actually speak on her husband’s ex in a public forum. Maybe she’s just shy about their budding relationship?

Be that as it may, ever since Rose attempted to (slut?) shame Kanye West by saying she stuck her fingers in his butt, she’s been making the media rounds to discuss her situation with Kardashian. With her most recent interviews, Rose gets to promote her own projects, but anything about Kardashian or West tends to take precedent over whatever else she says.

In an interview with The Daily Beat, the 32-year-old mom had strong words for those who constantly attack her for being a former stripper, and Kardashian over her sex tape, but allow Beyoncé free rein to do whatever she wants (which actually isn’t true). “They come at me and Kim so hard because I was a stripper and she had a sex tape. So if we could sing, it would be OK if we were on stage half-naked?”

Added Rose, “We all love Beyoncé, but she’s on stage half-naked and twerking all the time, yet people say, oh, she has talent so she’s able to do that. We don’t have the talent that Beyoncé has, so we get criticized as former sex workers, but at the end of the day we’re just women—we’re all women—and we should all embrace each other. No one is greater.”

Also, Kardashian probably doesn’t see herself as a “former sex worker,” and her sister Khloe, is among those who verbally bashed Rose for her stripper roots. Another point would be that Rose’s body is her actual business, whereas Beyoncé has other talent. Plus, Beyoncé isn’t even close to being as naked as Rose’s Instagram photoshoots, but a woman has the choice to do and wear (or not wear) whatever she wants.

While the haters would say Rose is a pseudo-feminist latching on to the cause because it’s become popular (like back when she was a trying to make music ), others may agree with her point. Just as Rose is apparently fighting for women to empower themselves and be naked, other women feel empowered with their actual clothes on. The dichotomy is indeed two different strings of feministic ideologies, but Rose is already explaining her original comments.

Was just speaking on Classism. Look it up maybe it applies to ur life. Don't take my words out of context 🐝 I cried twice when I met her Lol — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) March 15, 2016

The unforgiving BeyHive isn’t even close to being interested in Rose’s banter, or her apology. They just can’t see past the comparison to their undisputed queen.

Hit the flip for the drag session.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »