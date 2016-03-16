Kanye West Takes Ride With The Paparazzi, Has Message For Fans [VIDEO]

Kanye West and his cuddly new approach to the paparazzi is certainly head-turning, but few would have expected the Chicago megastar’s latest act. On Tuesday (Mar. 15) while leaving a Beverly Hills gym, the mercurial artist hitched a ride with the paparazzi and had a message for fans as well.

The bizarre event was shared via the Kanye West Daily Twitter feed and featured a jovial West willingly hopping into a paparazzi’s vehicle outside of celebrity trainer Gunner Peterson’s gym. This occurred after the cameraman said he’d take West wherever he wanted to go.

“I don’t need Uber anymore, I just have the paps take me where I wanna go,” said West. He then asked the cameraman if people in his industry liked being called “the paps” to which the man answered he didn’t care what people called him.

More of Polite Yeezy was on display when he’s having as normal a conversation as one can have with individuals paid to stalk celebrities when he asked one cameraman to kindly stop recording as he made a private phone call to which the request was obliged.

After the paparazzi dropped him off to make his next moves, West was asked if he had a message for fans.

“I love you. Let’s make the world a better place,” said West.

Check out the videos of Kanye West hanging tough with the paparazzi in the clips below.

