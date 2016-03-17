Kanye West & DJ Khaled Among Time’s “Most Influential People On The Internet”

From impassioned tweets, to the keys to success, DJ Khaled and Kanye West are major players in the social media game. Both were named among Time’s list of “30 Most Influential People On the Internet,” for their respective impact on the World Wide Web.

With 20.3 million followers and counting, Twitter has become Yeezy go-to forum of communication. Prior to dropping The Life of Pablo, West returned to tweeting almost daily and has “perfected the art of the Twitter spree,” according to Time:

“Sharing candid thoughts that are often just as provocative—if not more so—than his music. His tweets can be controversial (see: his comments on Amber Rose and Bill Cosby) and confusing (like his revelation that he’s $53 million in debt), but many do offer constructive criticism of the fashion and music industries.”

For Khaled, social media has broadened his reach, and made him the undisputed king of Snapchat:

Just five months after joining Snapchat, the music producer (real name: Khaled Khaled) has become one of the social media platform’s biggest stars and “a meme in human form.” His more than 20 million followers are drawn to his relentlessly positive attitude and numerous catchphrases—like “major keys to success,” or motivational humblebrags that are often marked with the key emoji.

In a somewhat random collective of popular Internet figures (including YouTube and Vine stars), Time also spotlighted, include DeRay McKesson, Johnetta Elzie, Drake, Cristiano Ronaldo, Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Donald Trump.

—

