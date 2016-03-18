CLOSE
Home

DJ Khaled Teaches Jimmy Kimmel How To Snapchat [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

On Thursday night (March 17), the undisputed heavyweight champion of the Snapchat world, DJ Khaled, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Miami DJ, producer and “they” spotted demonstrated just how and why he’s the king of the social media platform (Don’t worry Yeezy, you’re still the king of Twitter).

During their limo ride to his residence, DJ Khaled taught the popular host how to Snapchat while breaking down the importance of connecting with fans, how many keys there are to life (hint: infinite), and teaches him how to “bungalow talk.” We’re not entirely sure what that is.

Check out the comedic pairing and get ready to start hating on Khaled for having the Kobe Air Jordan pack early.

Photo: screen cap

DJ Khaled , Jimmy Kimmel Live

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close