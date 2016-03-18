DJ Khaled Teaches Jimmy Kimmel How To Snapchat [VIDEO]

On Thursday night (March 17), the undisputed heavyweight champion of the Snapchat world, DJ Khaled, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Miami DJ, producer and “they” spotted demonstrated just how and why he’s the king of the social media platform (Don’t worry Yeezy, you’re still the king of Twitter).

During their limo ride to his residence, DJ Khaled taught the popular host how to Snapchat while breaking down the importance of connecting with fans, how many keys there are to life (hint: infinite), and teaches him how to “bungalow talk.” We’re not entirely sure what that is.

Check out the comedic pairing and get ready to start hating on Khaled for having the Kobe Air Jordan pack early.

—

Photo: screen cap