Future Takes To Snapchat To Preview New Tracks

Few musical artists in recent times can match the creative output of Future, and it appears the Freebandz leader is primed to flood the streets once more. While there isn’t a timetable on the rapper’s next release, he did tease fans via Snapchat with previews of unreleased tracks.

As reported by the good folks at Complex, the EVOL artist is currently on tour but that is not slowing down the grind one bit. According to his Twitter feed yesterday afternoon, Future was set to drop some work over TM88 and Zaytoven tracks but stopped short of letting the world know when it will be released to the public.

For a man who already dropped a lot of music in the past year and change, fans are benefitting from the Dirty Sprite 2 rapper’s studio rat ways.

Check out the Future snippets in the clips below.

—

Photo: Instagram