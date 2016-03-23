Mac Miller Drops Phife Dawg Tribute, Flying Lotus Unearths Unreleased Jams, & More | Wired Tracks 3.23.16

After hearing of Phife Dawg’s passing, Mac Miller released a timely song as a homage to the legendary A Tribe Called Quest MC titled “5 Foot Assassin: Larry Fisherman Tribute.”

Operating under his production moniker Larry Fisherman, he created a mash-up featuring Phife’s rhymes from ATCQ’s “1nce Again” and audio from a freestyle he spit on The Arsenio Hall Show.

Find Mac’s tribute song in Wired Tracks below, along with a trio of songs from Flying Lotus’ Your Dead! sessions, a snippet of an unreleased Future record, and more.

Photo: YouTube

Flying Lotus ft. Thundercat – “Haleys Line”

Flying Lotus – “TDC Atl Experiment”

Flying Lotus ft. Thundercat – “No Feeer”

Future – “B*tches Gone Tell”

Tinashe – “They’re On”

IAMSU! – Kilt 3

Swizz Beatz – “Waiting On Me”

Problem – “Sh*t Needs To Change”

Lucki Eck$ – Son of Sam

Freeway – “Hot As Ice”

Oddisee – AlWasta EP

Big Twins & Twiz the Beat Pro ft. Alchemist & Evidence – “Take Away the Lies”

Innanet James – “Summer (The Kount Remix)”

Bia – “Gucci Comin Home”