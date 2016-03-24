Iggy Azalea On Nicki Minaj: “I Have Just As Many People On My Writing Credits”

Iggy Azalea just can’t seem to avoid being involved in some form of shade, whether intentional or not. While appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live she was asked about her beef with Nicki Minaj.

Andy Cohen asked about that time Nicki Minaj mentioned how she writes all her lyrics at the 2014 BET Awards, and how everyone thought she was throwing shots at Iggy (the YMCMB Barbie denied such claims).

“I have just as many people on my writing credits as she has on hers,” she said. “So, I know I write mine, and if she writes hers, I believe her too. But you can’t look at the credits and be like, ‘Oh look at this massive difference!’ It’s the same number of people on both, so…”

Let’s wait and see how Nicki Minaj takes that. Watch the clip below.

—

Photo: Bravo