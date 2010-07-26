Foxy Brown Gives Post-Arrest Performance At B.B. King’s NY [Photos/ Video]

Foxy Brown gave her first performance Sunday since being arrested for violating an order of protection.

The Brooklyn emcee was arrested Wednesday after allegedly “mooning” and cursing at a neighbor she was supposed to cease contact with.

Shaking off the arrest and seven years behind bars she faces if convicted, Foxy performed at B.B. King’s in New York and rocked the crowd with her hits including “Candy” and “Take You Home.

Unfortunately Fox Boogie’s outfit garnered more attention than her performance as the Brooklyn rapper donned an ill fitting brown dress complete with underwear that matched her nail polish.

Uhhh…

Addressing her arrest to the crowd, Foxy said,

“This is what we tell all the haters: You can’t keep a good Beyotch down. We makes bail.”



Check out Fox Boogie performing alongside her old Firm family of A.Z. and Cormega at B.B. King’s below.