SBTRKT Calls The-Dream, Sampha, D.R.A.M. & More On Save Yourself | Wired Tracks 3.25.16

SBTRKT’s recent three-day string of music releases weren’t for not. Today, Aaron Jerome delivers a new album titled Save Yourself.

The project features nine songs in total, including three with guest vocals from The-Dream (“Good Morning,” “Revert,” “Bury You”). Other guests include longtime collaborator Sampha, and D.R.A.M. and Mabel.

Stream SBTRKT’s Save Yourself in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: YouTube

