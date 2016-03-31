Beyoncé Announces Ivy Park Clothing Brand [Photos]

While rumors of when a new Beyoncé album will actually drop swirl, the R&B/Pop diva got around to announcing a new clothing line called Ivy Park. The activewear and athleisure brand is in conjunction with Topshop and will be available starting April 14.

Says Topshop:

Mixing high performance technical sportswear with fashion-led casualwear, Ivy Park empowers women through sport – no matter what your sporting ability or body shape. The collection centres on a core of sports staples: leggings in three rises, crop tops, drop arm tees, sweatshirts and technical jackets. All products can be mixed to create your personal sportswear uniform.

Stateside, the brand will be available at topshop.com, shop.nordstrom.com and zalando.com. Safe bet it will sell out in moments.

Of course, Queen Bey can be seen modeling the Ivy Park gear. See photos from the collection below and on the flip.

Also, there are snippets of new music on the Ivy Park website.

And lastly, she just covered the new Elle magazine. Bey Season is definitely here.

Photos: Ivy Park

