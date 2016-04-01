A$AP Ferg ft. Big Sean “World Is Mine,” Terrace Martin Velvet Portraits, & More | Wired Tracks 4.1.16

It’s officially A$AP Ferg season, with his long-awaited debut album Always Strive And Prosper arriving on April 22.

So far, Fergenstein has treated his fans to a range of sounds with his Future-assisted track “New Level” and the follow-up “Let It Bang,” featuring ScHoolboy Q. Last night, the A$AP Mob rapper delivered the trifecta with “World Is Mine,” on which he trades verses with G.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean.

“World Is Mine” appears in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find a guilt-free stream of Terrace Martin’s new album Velvet Portraits.

Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits

dvsn – “One In a Million (Remix)”

Robert Glasper ft. Phonte – “Violets”

Benny Benassi & Chris Brown – “Paradise”

Styles P – “Just Another Ghost”

Styles P – “Ghost Permission”

Tuniji Ige – Missed Calls

Scotty ATL ft. BJ The Chicago Kid – “Clockin In”

Berner – Hempire

Conway – “Birdy”

https://soundcloud.com/aintuspenzo/spenzo-ft-tory-lanez-i-want-you-prod-by-c-sick

Spenzo ft. Tory Lanez – “I Want You”