Cam’ron Announces New Company

Rapper and Co-founder of New York’s Dipset Empire, Cam’ron, is delving deeper into the world of business. He is announcing plans to start a new company called The U.N. and a subdivision, Dipset West. The two new business deals will be an expansion of Dipset which currently includes music, film and DVDs. He also divulged the new roster for the U.N. which includes Charlie Clips, Byrd Lady, Vado, Fly Boyz, Begetz and Young Hustle.

Excited and ready to expound on the new venture, Cam already has a man in place to take the reigns of The U.N., Omar “Iceman” Sharif. Sharif is most known for executive producing the longest running Hip-Hop documentary to date, “American Rap Stars” that features the likes of Jay-Z, Run DMC, Russell Simmons, Rick Reuben, and Ludacris. Cam’ron explains his decision to appoint Sharif saying:

“He has made his name in the music and film industries brokering and securing multi-million dollar deals, merging Hip-Hop with Hollywood. His experience is exactly what we need to make strategic connections at the next level.”

Sharif also executive produced over 40 albums for artists such as Onyx, ODB, Mariah Carey, Trey Lorenz and Sheek Louch. In 2000 he made a power move securing a deal for Onyx member Fredro Starr with Koch Records, one of the first people to be signed to the label.

While the expansion of the new project is ongoing, Cam is busy staying on his grand. He recently spoke out about his plans for upcoming movies, the release of his Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with DJ Drama, the release of The U.N’s debut album, solo albums for Begetz and Vado, as well as a solo project for himself.

“We got a movie coming out called “The Bakery” and then we’ll drop the second installment of “Killa Season.” We’re also discussing the release of The Guy Fischer bio-pic. Between films, we’ll keep the streets hot with The Gangsta Grillz Mixtape and we’ll most likely release Vado’s album immediately after.”

He also added a special message to his fans in Harlem letting them know what they can expect from him and his team.

“Everybody in Harlem already knows what it is! Between the films and the music coming soon on U.N. and Dipset West, we gonna keep the ‘hood in a frenzy!”