Organized Noize Talks Unreleased Outkast and Future Songs, New Big Boi Album [VIDEO]

Fresh off the heels of their new Netflix documentary The Art of Organized Noize, legendary production team Organized Noize engaged with fans during a live #AskOrganizedNoize Twitter Music Q&A session Monday night.

Live from Stankonia Studios in Atlanta, the three man squad consisting of Rico Wade, Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown fielded questions from fans and journalists alike, using the hashtag #AskOrganizedNoize to organize the conversation. Long time friends and collaborators Ceelo Green and Big Gipp of Goodie Mob and Big Boi of Outkast were also present.

Big Boi revealed that he is currently recording his third solo album, which will be executively produced by Organized Noize:

Rico Wade told fans that there are little to no unreleased Outkast songs in the their vaults, but that Big and Dre both have solo songs in the can.

Wade, who is Future‘s older cousin, also shared that ONP has some never-before-heard Future tracks that they plan to release very soon:

Even other rappers joined in on the fun. Mac Miller took an opportunity to make a dream come true and ONP willingly obliged.

And of course, we here at HipHopWired.com had to ask the question of the night. Whatever happened to that Lil Will album?

To see more questions and answers, follow the conversation via ONP’s Twitter feed.

Photo: Nate “Igor” Smith