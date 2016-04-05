Twitter Reacts To Jay Z’s 1 Bar Cameo On Drake’s “Pop Style”

A new Drake tune featuring Jay Z has got to be a home run, right? Not if said cameo from Hova totals about one bar, or maybe two, but who’s counting?

Such is the case on Drizzy’s new single, “Pop Style,” which touts a The Throne feature. While Kanye West does drop a lengthy verse, Hova’s contribution was relegated to a couple of lines.

Needless to say, the Twitter peanut gallery reacted with plenty of jokes.

Peep the best below and on the following pages.

someone asked if you have to go on tidal to get the rest of Jay Z's part 😦 — Erika Ramirez (@3rika) April 5, 2016

@itsthereal this was left in one of our computers at the library . pic.twitter.com/clCFwrqyZS — SGC Teen Library (@SGCTEENLIBRARY) April 5, 2016

Jay Z's recording session for "Pop Style." pic.twitter.com/6LnmvTuPkl — Joe La Puma (@JLaPuma) April 5, 2016

—

Photo:

1 2 3 4 5Next page »