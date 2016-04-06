Diddy, Biggie’s Daughter Clear The Air On Bad Boy Reunion Concert Tickets

The Notorious B.I.G.‘s daugther T’yanna Wallace blasted Sean “P Diddy” Combs on Twitter, accusing him of abandoning Biggie’s family and not hitting her with any tickets for the upcoming Bad Boy Reunion/B.I.G. Tribute concert.

In a series of now deleted tweets Ms. Wallace vented frustrations about not only not receiving any tickets for the show that is scheduled to take place on May 20, one day before what would have been Biggie’s 44th birthday.

PerBossip:

In 2015 T’yanna claimed to speak to Diddy at least three times a year, usually on her birthday, Christmas or on March 9, the day B.I.G. was murdered. Evidently, her outburst garnered an extra phone call from Diddy himself. She posted these tweets this morning.

Me & puff talked, a lot of things were cleared up & everything is LOVE!! ❤️ So everybody can calm down…. — T'yanna Wallace (@Tyanna810) April 6, 2016

Honestly just happy things were addressed. That convo needed to happen fo real. — T'yanna Wallace (@Tyanna810) April 6, 2016

T’yanna isn’t the only one feeling some type of way about tickets to the Bad Boy Reunion show. After Diddy made the announcement on Instagram, the show sold out in seven minutes.

